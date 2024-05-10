3 Days Before Polling, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe Vows To Quit Acting For Next 5 Years If Elected Again |

NCP (SP) nominee and incumbent Shirur MP Amol Kolhe vowed on Friday to quit acting for the next five years if re-elected. Kolhe, a popular Marathi actor known for portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in movies and television serials, made this announcement at a campaign rally in his constituency.

This statement comes amidst criticism from his opponent, NCP candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao, and Mahayuti leaders, especially Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Mahayuti has made an issue of Kolhe's alleged absence from his constituency due to acting assignments in this election. In response, the actor-politician has asserted his active role as an MP, highlighting his efforts in addressing issues such as farmers' distress, the Centre's policies regarding the ban on onion export, inadequate pricing for agricultural produce, rising unemployment, and inflation in Parliament.

Kolhe's political journey began with the Shiv Sena, but he later resigned and joined the NCP before the 2019 elections. He contested from Shirur, defeating Shiv Sena's three-time MP Adhalrao by over 58,000 votes. Subsequently, amid the NCP split, Kolhe aligned with Sharad Pawar, reportedly drawing the ire of Ajit Pawar, who vowed to defeat him. Failing to find a suitable candidate, the Deputy CM then inducted Adhalrao, previously with Eknath Shinde's faction of the Sena, into his party and nominated him as its candidate.

The election in the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for May 13.