FPJ IMPACT: Gardens In Pune's Parvati Undergo Cleaning; Security Guards Deployed

The Free Press Journal's story on May 9, titled "Gardens In Pune's Parvati Turn Into Hotspots For Drunkards, Drug Addicts," highlighted the deplorable state of two gardens managed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) — Ramchandra Keshav Taware Udyan and Hanumant Suryabhan Harnaval Udyan — near Mitra Mandal Chowk in Pune's Parvati.

The gross negligence of these two gardens, situated opposite each other, had turned them into hotspots for drunkards and drug addicts. The lack of surveillance encouraged individuals to openly consume alcohol and engage in illicit activities within the confines of these gardens. Evidence of this was strewn across the gardens, with discarded beer bottles, cigarette packets, chip wrappers, and plastic containers littering the area. Just at the entrance gates of the gardens, multiple beer bottles were found dumped openly.

Residents of the area had alleged that the absence of security guards and cleaning staff led to the gardens being used for illegal activities.

Meanwhile, after the report was published, the municipal corporation took note, initiating a comprehensive cleanup of the garden and also deploying security guards.

Speaking to the FPJ, Ashok Ghorpade, Head of the Garden Department, PMC, said, “The cleaning of Ramchandra Keshav Taware Udyan and Hanumant Suryabhan Harnaval Udyan has been done. Security guards have been deployed to curb the menace. We have also instructed the in-charge of the particular gardens to act against illegal activities."

Omkar Shinde, a concerned resident who had voiced his grievances, expressed his relief at the prompt action taken by the authorities. "The transformation is astounding. It's heartening to see the gardens restored to a safe and inviting space for everyone," he added.