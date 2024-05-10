Pune Rains: BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Rushes To Help Driver As Tree Falls On Car In Viman Nagar (VIDEO) |

In a respite from the scorching heat, Pune is witnessing heavy rains over the last couple of days. However, incidents of tree felling have also been reported in various parts of the city due to this weather.

In one such incident on Friday, a tree fell on a moving car on the Viman Nagar-Symbiosis Road. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge, who happened to be in a car behind, immediately got down and rushed to help the driver trapped inside the vehicle. With assistance from others who gathered at the spot, Landge safely rescued the driver. A video of this incident was shared by the Bhosari MLA on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote in Marathi, "A tree fell on a moving car due to unseasonal rain on Viman Nagar-Symbiosis Road in Pune. At this moment, I immediately helped the driver and passengers affected by the disaster. Helping in times of crisis is the true religion of humanity...!"

"Unseasonal rains are likely to cause incidents of tree falls in the city and surrounding areas. I appeal to citizens and travellers to be cautious, and to the Disaster Management Department to remain alert."

Heavy Rains And Lightning Expected On Polling Day

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the polling day in Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies will be marred by heavy rains accompanied by lightning. According to the latest IMD release, a partly cloudy sky with development of thunder, lightning and rain is likely on May 12 and 13.