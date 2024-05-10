Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Brothel Raid Results In Two Arrests, Woman's Rescue |

The Waluj MIDC police busted a brothel and arrested two individuals, seizing items worth ₹61,500 from the establishment. The police have also rescued a woman from the brothel.

Acting on the received information, the police discovered that a brothel was being operated within the Atithi Lodging and Boarding at Kamgar Chowk in the Waluj Industrial area. Subsequently, the police team conducted a raid on the brothel. Initially, a dummy customer was sent to the hotel. Upon his request for a girl, the hotel owners directed him to a room where a 22-year-old woman was sent. After confirming the involvement of the establishment in flesh trade, the dummy customer signalled the police team, which was hiding nearby.

The police team then conducted a raid and rescued the woman. The owners of the lodging and boarding, identified as Krishna Somnath Kale (29, Wadgaon) and Vijay Babasaheb Barbade (26, Dipaknagar, Pandharpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), were arrested. They confessed to dragging the 22-year-old woman into flesh trade.

Additionally, the police seized cash, mobile phones, and other items worth ₹61,500. Based on the complaint filed by constable Rajabhau Kolhe, a case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station. The police are further investigating the case under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde.