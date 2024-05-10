VIDEO: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Decorated With 11,000 Mangoes | X/@DagdushethG

The famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune was adorned with over 11,000 mangoes on Saturday to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, following an annual tradition as it is believed that mango is the favourite fruit of the deity.

This vibrant celebration, known as Aamba Mahotsav (mango festival), attracted hordes of devotees, who thronged to witness the temple interior adorned with thousands of mangoes and the exterior decorated with flowers shaped like mangoes.

Renowned singer Manisha Nischal and her colleagues performed devotional songs in the temple early in the morning, adding to the festive ambience. Devotees flocked since dawn to catch a glimpse of Bappa and marvel at the mango decorations.

Following the festivities, the mangoes were distributed among children in orphanages, patients at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital, old age homes, and devotees visiting the temple.

Additionally, the temple has recently celebrated grape, sunflower, and mogra festivals, with the temple adorned accordingly.