PHOTOS: Heavy Rains Lash Pune; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported In Several Parts Of City

By: Aakash Singh | May 10, 2024
Heavy rains lashed Pune on Thursday and Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued rainfall for the next few days
As a result, incidents of tree felling and waterlogging have been reported in several parts of the city
However, due to waterlogging and tree-felling incidents, traffic congestion has been reported at several places in the city
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pune on May 11 and 12
The IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40-50kmph at isolated places
The IMD also forecasted heavy rains accompanied by lightning on polling day, May 13
This comes as a welcome respite for Punekars who have been enduring scorching heat for the past few days
Temperatures even reached 42-43 degrees Celsius in some parts of the district
Are you fond of rainy weather?
