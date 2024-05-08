In Pictures: Rajkummar Rao Inaugurates New Cinema Hall At KOPA Mall In Pune's Koregaon Park

By: Aakash Singh | May 08, 2024
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao inaugurated a new cinema hall at KOPA Mall in Pune's Koregaon Park on Wednesday
During the launch, Rao interacted with the media and his fans
Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla
The actor will next be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor
Rao is famous for his roles in 'Stree,' 'Badhaai Do,' 'Trapped,' 'Newton,' 'Shahid,' and many more
Rao also has a Pune connection as he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)
Meanwhile, the cinema hall at KOPA Mall is said to be Pune's most luxurious
