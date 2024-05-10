Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Garware Stadium Equipped With ₹2 Crore Floodlights |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has embarked on a mission to elevate the Garware Stadium to international standards by initiating measures for its transformation. Recently, floodlights have been installed, facilitating day and night cricket matches within its premises. The corporation allocated ₹2 crore for this endeavour, installing 2.04-megawatt floodlights. Subsequently, practice matches for the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) commenced at the stadium from Thursday.

Under the leadership of CSMC Administrator G Srikanth, concerted efforts are underway to secure international status for the Garware Stadium. A delegation of CSMC officials recently visited the Indore stadium to study its facilities, aiming to replicate similar amenities at Garware Stadium.

A comprehensive plan has been devised to develop the 27-acre stadium grounds, with the corporation earmarking ₹250 crore for this purpose. Independent Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) regulations have been formulated, and a proposal has been forwarded to the government. Furthermore, a project management consultancy (PMC) has been established to oversee the stadium project.

In the initial phase, floodlights were installed at a cost of ₹2 crore. Four light poles, standing at approximately 60 feet, each host 34 LED lights, totalling 136 lights with a capacity of 2.04 lakh megawatts.