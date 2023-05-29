Boyfriend fatally stabbed by girlfriend in Wagholi: Tragic kitchen altercation turns deadly in Pune | Representative Image

A horrifying incident occurred in the Wagholi area, where a college girl stabbed her boyfriend with a knife during a heated argument in the kitchen on Monday. The altercation took place when the girl, who had gone to her boyfriend's room to study, resorted to violence and attacked him. As a result, the boyfriend, identified as Yashwant Munde (22 years old, from Latur), tragically lost his life, while the girlfriend, Akanksha Panhale (21 years old, from Ahmednagar), sustained injuries.



Upon receiving information about the incident, Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Pawar from the Lonikand Police Station reached the scene with his team.

Speaking to FPJ, Pawar stated, "Yashwant and Akanksha were involved in a romantic relationship. Akanksha had visited Yashwant's room to study during the ongoing exams. In the early hours of Monday, an argument erupted between them, during which she stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Yashwant, critically wounded, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment. Akanksha also suffered injuries in the ensuing commotion and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital."

Yashwant and Akanksha were both second-year students pursuing a Data Science course at Raisoni College in Wagholi. As they were in the midst of exams, they often studied together. Yashwant resided in a rented room near Raisoni College, where Akanksha visited on Sunday night to study.