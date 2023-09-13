Pune: Maratha Kranti Morcha Calls For A Constitutionally Enduring Government Resolution

Rajendra Kondhare, Rajendra Kunjir, Tushar Kakade, Prashant Dhumal, Balasaheb Amrale, Amar Pawar, Sachin Adekar, Yuvraj Disle, Gulabrao Gaikwad, and Shrutika Padle were present at the Maratha Kranti Morcha press conference | FPJ

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), the organisation at the forefront of the Maratha quota agitation, has organised a bandh for tomorrow (September 14) in Pune's Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus to protest the recent lathi-charge against fasting activists demanding reservation for Marathas in Jalna.

On the eve of the planned bandh, the MKM held a press conference in the city, calling for a constitutionally enduring government resolution (GR) regarding the Maratha reservation. The organisation also strongly demanded the withdrawal and dismissal of cases filed against the protestors.

The MKM further urged the state government to promptly address the demands made by Manoj Jarange concerning Maratha reservation. Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, has been on a hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district for the past 16 days, demanding reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education.

Earlier on Saturday, a bandh was held in Pimpri-Chinchwad over the same issue. Shops, business establishments, hotels, banks, and a few industrial units were closed. A few educational institutes also declared a holiday.

