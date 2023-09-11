Maratha Reservation Row: Shiv Sena (UBT) Doesn't Have Invitation For All-Party, Says Ambadas Danve

Shiv Sena LoP Ambadas Danve | Twitter

Mumbai: Leader of opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve has said that his party, Shiv Sena (UBT) has not received invitation from the government for the all-party meeting on the issue of Maratha reservation scheduled this evening at the Sahyadri state guest house.

Danve has registered a protest with the concerned secretary in this regard.

Several small parties invited, sans Sena

"Several small parties have been invited at the meeting. I too have been invited as the leader of opposition. But the Shiv Sena (UBT) hasn't been invited by the government. What message does the government want to send through this," Danve asked while addressing a press conference here on Monday. Several ministers too have been invited for the meeting. But, one wonders how they are related to the issue, he added while seeking to know whether Chandrakant Patil is invited as the chairman of the cabinet sub committee on Maratha reservation or in capacity as a minister.

Danve also said that the government should take a decision on the reservation for the OBC Dhangar community.

Danve also pointed out that while Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister, activists associated with 60 organizations of Maratha community were invited for the meeting. "It appears that none of them have been invited today. This makes me think whether the government wants to give reservation or just want to play politics?" he asked.

He also taunted the government saying that they don't have time for the community. "Chief Minister goes to Delhi wheil the DCM go for Dahi Handi festival. But, none of them have time to go and meet Jarange-Patil at his village," Danve said.

Read Also Maratha reservation row: BJP MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati alleges Maharashtra govt was spying on him

Activist Manoj Jarange Patil's protest into Day 14

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil whose agitation entered 14th day today has said that he wants to see the issue settled in the way the community has demanded i.e. a GR classifying all members of Maratha community as 'Kunbi'. Jarange-Patil, who had stopped consuming water since Sunday morning has also refused saline and is feeling weakness, his supporters have said. He himself, however, said that his health is fine.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis, while explaining the agenda for the meeting tonight, said that the whole society needs to come together and ponder when such issues become sensitive. Henace, we have appealed to everybody to keep political shoes outside and come together to ponder over and come up with solutions on the issue. He also said that the OBC community should not think that they are losing anything. We won't let there be an injustice to them.

Government confident about resolving issue

CM Eknath Shinde too said that the state government is positive about resolving the issue and that the opposition should cooperate to resolve the issue. He also said that the government is waiting for the SC to hear the review petition and he hopes that the court might hear it out soon.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, however, has lashed out at the government saying that "they are dividing the community."

"How can they expect people, who have no place to live, to preserve documents from Nizam era," he asked and added that if Marathas from Marathwada region get that facility, why Maratha from Western Maharashtra are deprived of it? He also asked if the government can grant status based on documents from Nizam's time, why not same be done regarding the ones from Shahu maharaj's time?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)