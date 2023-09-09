Navi Mumbai: PMC Holds Meeting For Ganeshotsav Preparation |

Navi Mumbai: Ganeshotsav is starting on 19 September 2023. In order for better coordination among the organiser, Police Department, Electricity Distribution Department, and other departments including the corporation, the Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh held a meeting on September 8 at Adyakrantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium.

All Ganesh Mandals, the Police Department, the Electricity Distribution Department, and various departments of the Municipal Corporation were present at this meeting.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete presented a demonstration with information about the facility of issuing license to Ganesh Mandals online for Ganeshotsav. Also, this year, Panvel Municipal Corporation is emphasizing on environment-friendly Ganeshotsav. A short film prepared by the Municipal Corporation was presented on this occasion.

PMC Officials At Preparation Meet

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane, Additional Commissioner Bharat Rathod, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Deputy Commissioner Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Paradkar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Rajput, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Bonde and representatives of Municipal Officers, CIDCO, Electricity Distribution, Tehsil, Ganesh Mandal were present.

