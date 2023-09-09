Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Traffic Unit Takes Action Against Vehicles Parked Illegally |

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar traffic unit took-action against vehicles parked illegally along the road and which were obstructing smooth flow of traffic early this week. A total of 9 two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles were challaned in Klima Vihar Sector 20 in Kharghar. The e-challaned were issued under section 122 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In addition, the traffic police also penalised 11 vehicles parked in the area from Shilp Chowk to Reliance Daily Bazar Chowk this evening.

Senior Officials Present At Special Drive

For the special drive, apart from S S Kane, Senior Police Inspector (Traffic), Police Head Constable Kole J M, Female Police Naik A A Ture, Police Constable S A Ghadge and Police Constable N D Pable were also present.

The traffic department of Navi Mumbai police also made an appeal to the citizens to not park their vehicles in such a manner as to obstruct traffic. Citizens should follow traffic rules.

