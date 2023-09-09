Navi Mumbai: NMMC Begins Allotment Of 330 Stalls For Physically-Challenged Persons At Vashi Auditorium |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the allocation of stalls for differently-abled persons for self-employment. A total of 330 disabled persons were chosen for the stalls through a lottery drawn at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi last year.

The allocation process has been initiated at the Belapur ward. The stalls have been designed to offer self-employment opportunities to residents with special abilities. In the Belapur ward, 14 persons with disabilities are being given the stalls.

Despite the process of lottery and selection of names being completed, the civic body took 9 months to start the distribution process. The civic body was reportedly facing suitable space for these stalls.

Details On Stalls Distributed

Allotment of stalls for differently abled individuals commences in Navi Mumbai Department-wise break-up of stalls: • Belapur: 14 • Nerul: 54 • Vashi: 57 • Turbe: 16 • Koparkhairane: 24 • Ghansoli: 57 • Airoli: 90 • Seawoods: 18