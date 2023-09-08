NIEPID Navi Mumbai Holds 3-Day Workshop On Continuing Rehabilitation Education For Children With 'Diverse Learning Needs'

The NIEPID Regional Centre Navi Mumbai recently conducted a three-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) program titled "Inclusive Teaching Practices for Children with Diverse Learning Needs". | FPJ

The NIEPID Regional Centre Navi Mumbai recently conducted a three-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) program titled "Inclusive Teaching Practices for Children with Diverse Learning Needs". The event was held at the NMMC Centre for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Vashi.

141 dedicated rehabilitation professionals attended

With an impressive turnout of 141 dedicated rehabilitation professionals, the program aimed to empower educators and specialists with effective strategies for inclusive education. The inaugural function was graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. Sujata Bhan, Head of the Department of Special Education at SNDT Women's University Mumbai, who not only served as the Chief Guest but also delivered an insightful keynote address, setting the tone for the entire program.

The program boasted a lineup of accomplished resource persons, including: Rasna Sadari from Suvidya College of Special Education, Mumbai; Dr. Ravi Prakash Singh, the Officer Incharge at NIEPID RC NM; Dr. Wasim Ahmad, a distinguished faculty member specializing in Special Education at NIEPID RC NM.

Deepak Navagare, Principal of the NMMC Centre for PWDs in Vashi, extended his wholehearted support to ensure the program's success. The coordination of the program was skillfully managed by Jyoti Kharat, a Lecturer in Special Education at NIEPID RC NM, who played a pivotal role in organizing and facilitating the event.