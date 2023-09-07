Navi Mumbai: Medicover Hospitals Celebrates National Nutrition Week

Medicover Hospitals Celebrates National Nutrition Week |

To commemorate National Nutrition Week, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai organized activities such as poster-making competitions, free diet consultations, and body composition analysis for over 950 staff members.

“Proper nutrition is not just about maintaining a healthy weight or looking good. It is the fuel that powers our bodies and minds, ensuring optimal performance in every aspect of our lives. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can have numerous benefits for physical health,” said Dr Rajeshwari Panda, HOD, Nutrition and Dietetics Department, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr Panda added, “The hospital staff are often busy due to the erratic schedules and are unable to pay attention towards eating habits. Hence, they encounter problems such as weight gain, obesity, acidity and indigestion. To encourage everyone to embrace correct eating habits, the hospital organized free diet consultations and body composition analysis for over 950 staff members of the hospital to know their health status. The staff members came together by taking out time from their hectic schedules, participated, and enjoyed the poster-making & quiz competition & games organised by the Diet Department. Everyone pledged to eat healthy and live happily.”

“We believe that good health is not just the absence of disease, but a holistic state where physical, mental, and emotional well-being are in harmony. We have implemented various initiatives to ensure that our patients and staff members are taken care of in the best possible way. We are thrilled to have taken the initiative to prioritize and invest in our staff members' health. By prioritizing their health, we ensure that they can stay healthy, increase productivity and improve the quality of life,” concluded Dr Naveen K.N, General Manager and Center Head, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Read Also National Nutrition Week: 5 Expert Tips To Boost Your Immunity To Be Festival Ready

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)