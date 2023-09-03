National Nutrition Week: 5 Expert Tips To Boost Your Immunity To Be Festival Ready

As we gear up for celebrations toward the end of the year, it is important to keep ourselves healthy and festival ready. And the National Nutrition Week comes with a reminder to give a substantial boost to your child’s and your immune systems. To start with elevate your nutrient-rich food intake, keep yourself well-hydrated, and make mindful food choices that align your child’s and your health goals

Strengthen your immune system:

Allergies and asthma are becoming prevalent in the recent times because of the polluted artificial environment in which we live. Human-made fabrics, processed foods, re-circulated air, infected air, mosquitoes, and change in weather attack your child’s as well as your body's natural defense system. Clean surroundings, a pro-health lifestyle, immunotherapy, and over-the-counter prescribed drugs work for combating most allergies. Food allergies often cause a rash, swelling, or trouble breathing. This is the body’s reaction to a protein in the food that cannot break down by producing antibodies. Vitamin C in oranges, broccoli, strawberries, and red peppers are the best foods to help you fight allergies. Soups and broths can be prepared with affordable ingredients such as green leafy vegetables combined with protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken, and fish. They help repair and build body tissues which is essential to combat seasonal illnesses such as malaria and dengue.

Medicinal herbs to the rescue:

Medicinal herbs are really nature’s gift. They work wonders in alleviating and preventing many ailments. Herbs are an effective and convenient way to manage your child’s health. Aloe vera is one such herb that contains different active compounds that help in lowering cholesterol, soothe inflammation, heal ulcers, and irritable bowel diseases, and treat acne, and skin conditions like psoriasis and dandruff. Astragalus is a Chinese medicinal shrub known to stimulate the immune system and embody antioxidant benefits. It has been used for centuries in medical practices in China. This plant is grown for its roots which can heal common cold and flu, improve fatigue symptoms, and soothe arthritis pain and inflammation. Astragalus can be consumed in the form of tonics, capsules, or IV.

Start your day right with a nutritious breakfast

Regular kitchen ingredients including eggs, spinach, apples, almonds, cabbage, and walnuts can be used to elevate traditional breakfasts to make a delicious yet immunity-boosting meal. These ingredients assist in the prevention of cancer, aid in improving bone health, reduce hypertension, are rich in antioxidants, maintain a healthy gut, and ease asthma. Soak almonds overnight to consume them every day in the morning as they contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. Apple and cabbage sautéed with walnuts take five minutes to cook and serve two people. Sliced red apples, walnuts, onions, and diced cabbage must be sautéed in coconut oil for five minutes. Similar to kale, cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable similar to reduce your risk of cancer.

Boost Your Vitamin D Intake

Vitamin D is essential for bone health as well as muscle and nerve functions. vitamin D also helps the immune system fight off bacteria and viruses. Vitamin D bolsters immunity against colds and viruses. It is found in foods like citrus fruits, egg yolks, cod liver oil, berries, and vegetables such as spinach, mushroom, and broccoli. These nutrients help in the production of immune cells; however, one must be cautious of overconsumption of vitamin D, especially when they have renal disease, hyperparathyroidism, and unexplained high levels of calcium.

Incorporate anti-inflammatory products and probiotics in your diet

Skip antibiotics and consume kefir (fermented milk drink) and kombucha (fermented, sweetened black tea) as beverages. These are great sources of probiotics and help fight inflammation because when inflammation is at a minimum, your immune system works at its peak. What is even more beneficial is that the flavors of these drinks will help control sugar cravings which are necessary for elderly people. Prepare ginger tea with almond milk, pepper, raw honey, and ginger root, cinnamon or cardamom is optional. This beverage is most suitable to have as an energy booster in the morning or a wind-me-down drink in the evening. It is extremely beneficial to treat colds and flu and boosts immunity. Include superfoods like blueberries, flax seeds, spirulina, and green tea - these magical ingredients are vital for the functioning of multiple organs as well as lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and improve digestion.

