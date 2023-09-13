Pune Ganeshotsav: 1,800 CCTV Cameras To Be Installed To Monitor The Festive Crowd

Representative Image |

Pune: As devotees from across the state and the nation arrive in Pune to celebrate Ganeshotsav, the city is fully committed to ensuring their safety. In a concerted effort to uphold security, a network of 1,800 CCTV cameras has been strategically placed throughout the city to closely monitor the festive crowd.

Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik have overseen these arrangements. Stringent security protocols have been implemented throughout Pune, with local police personnel, specialised crime branch teams, the dedicated Damini squad focusing on women's safety, and discreetly attired police officers patrolling various areas of the city, all fully prepared. The combined surveillance system comprises 1,300 cameras installed by Pune Police, 500 CCTV cameras by the Municipal Corporation, and those operating under the Smart City Scheme, ensuring a watchful eye on the festive gatherings.

Pune boasts more than two and a half thousand registered public Ganeshotsav mandals. Authorities have engaged with the mandals' leadership, urging them to contribute to the safety of devotees by installing CCTV cameras, particularly in the mandap areas. The police has also emphasised the installation of cameras on the roads surrounding the mandaps to bolster security further.

Areas such as Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road, Laxmi Road, Fergusson College Road, Jungli Maharaj Road, and Deccan Gymkhana, which witness substantial footfall, will undergo thorough monitoring via CCTV cameras. In addition, shopkeepers and entrepreneurs in interior areas of Sadashiv Peth, Narayan Peth, and Sukarwar Peth have taken the initiative to install CCTV cameras.

All cameras across the city are linked to the Police Commissionerate, ensuring a centralised control system. The main control room at the Police Commissionerate will closely oversee the festive crowd.

Commissioner of Police, Pune, Ritesh Kumar said, "During Ganeshotsav, Pune city welcomes thousands of devoted pilgrims, and ensuring their safety remains our paramount concern. CCTV cameras will vigilantly monitor the festival crowd, and we strongly encourage public bodies, local traders, and professionals to join us in installing additional surveillance equipment."

