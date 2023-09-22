 Pune: PMPML Introduces Two New Bus Routes; Click Here For Details
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is enhancing its public transportation network with the introduction of two new bus routes, starting from today.

The first route, designated as Route 156, will connect Hadapsar Bus Depot to Hadapsar Railway Station, serving key stops along the way, including Magarpatta, Mundhwa Gaon, Mundhwa Chowk, and Lonkar Colony.

The second route, known as Route 198, will operate between Mundhwa Chowk and Kesnand Phata (Wagholi), passing through Malwadi Manjari, Avhal Wadi, Satav Park, and Wagholi Bazar.

PMPML has urged all citizens to avail themselves of these new bus services for their commuting needs.

