Pune: PMPML Introduces Two New Bus Routes; Click Here For Details |

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) is enhancing its public transportation network with the introduction of two new bus routes, starting from today.

The first route, designated as Route 156, will connect Hadapsar Bus Depot to Hadapsar Railway Station, serving key stops along the way, including Magarpatta, Mundhwa Gaon, Mundhwa Chowk, and Lonkar Colony.

The second route, known as Route 198, will operate between Mundhwa Chowk and Kesnand Phata (Wagholi), passing through Malwadi Manjari, Avhal Wadi, Satav Park, and Wagholi Bazar.

PMPML has urged all citizens to avail themselves of these new bus services for their commuting needs.

प्रवाशांच्या वाढत्या मागणी नुसार पीएमपीएमलकडून शुक्रवार दि. २२/०९/२०२३ पासून मार्ग क्र. १५६ या मार्गावरील शेड्युलला हडपसर गाडीतळ ते हडपसर रेल्वे स्टेशन (मार्गे – मगरपट्टा, मुंढवागाव, मुंढवा चौक, लोणकर कॉलनी) पर्यंत काही खेपा देण्यात आलेल्या आहेत. तसेच मुंढवागांव व वाघोली… pic.twitter.com/HCz4FVRJOZ — Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (@PMPMLPune) September 21, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)