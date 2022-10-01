Mumbai updates: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Cong prez polls: Tharoor to start his campaign from Nagpur today, to visit Deekshabhoomi
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will start his campaign for the party president's election by visiting the Deekshabhoomi monument here on Saturday.
Tharoor will pay his tributes at Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, on Saturday, said Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.
Container truck catches fire On National Highway in Valsad
A container truck caught fire on NH 48 in the Valsad district in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident took place near Motiwada village. The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.
Two bike-borne men opened fire at four people on Kandivali link road Friday night, leaving one dead and three injured
The men were acquaintances and the motive was a personal dispute, police said.
Pune's Chandni Chowk bridge to be demolished on October 2; administration makes special arrangements
Century-Old Neral-Matheran Train likely to resume service soon after 3 years
Here is some good news for frequent visitors of Matheran. The central railway recently began trials between Neral and Aman Lodge. Passenger services will start soon on a full stretch from Neral to Matheran.
BMC collects Rs 692 crore as property tax in first six months this year
The BMC has collected revenue of Rs. 692 crores in the first six months of the current financial year from the property tax, while the last financial year's collection during the same period was around Rs. 622 crores. The civic body has set a target of Rs. 7,000 crores for the financial year 2022–2023. The collection of property taxes picks up after November, said the civic officials.
IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal & 2 others booked under IPC sec 506 for threatening to kill a Chembur resident
