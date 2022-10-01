Mumbai updates: IMD predicts gentle rain in city this weekend

Cong prez polls: Tharoor to start his campaign from Nagpur today, to visit Deekshabhoomi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will start his campaign for the party president's election by visiting the Deekshabhoomi monument here on Saturday.

Tharoor will pay his tributes at Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, on Saturday, said Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh.