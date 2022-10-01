Mumbai: Check new timetable of Western Railway for AC locals from Virar to Churchgate

Mumbai: Check new timetable of AC locals from Virar to Churchgate | File

Here is the new timetable of AC locals from Virar to Churchgate :

Here is the new timetable of AC locals from Churchgate to Virar:

Keeping in mind the overwhelming response to its air-conditioned (AC) local train services, Western Railway (WR) decided to introduce 31 more services starting in October this year. Currently, WR operates 48 AC services on its suburban section between Churchgate and Virar.

When asked about the proposed 31 AC services, a senior officer of WR said, "The time table for these services is being finalised. Some of them are new, and some are replacing existing non-AC services. Hence, the total number of suburban services will go up to 1,383."

Currently, the Western Railway runs 1,375 suburban services on weekdays. As per the data provided by the authorities, the number of daily average passengers was 56,333 in August 2022, which is 71,000 up to September 22.

According to passengers, finding a seat on AC local trains is becoming tougher now, especially during rush hours. Most of the AC trains are packed during peak hours.