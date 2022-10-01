Mumbai: Borivali MP Gopal Shetty inaugurates new BMC school in Malad

MP Gopal Shetty inaugurates BMC school in Malad |

Malad has got a spanking new six-storied BMC school equipped with various modern educational facilities.

The newly constructed building of Mumbai Public School in the ​​Malad West area was inaugurated by the MP of the North Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency, Gopal Shetty. Local MLA Aslam Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, Education Officer Shri Raju Tadvi, and former Education Committee Chairman Vinod Shelar were also present.

While interacting with the attendees at the inauguration of the building, Shetty said that private schools have high fees for primary education, however, at the same time, education is free in municipal schools. Not only this, various things required by the students are also provided free of cost in the municipal schools. Therefore, parents should enrol their children in municipal schools.

Many citizens of the locality, teachers, and employees of the education department of the BMC attended the programme.

Regarding the service facilities in this school, Assistant Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said that this newly constructed 6-storey building will benefit about 600 students in three different language mediums and four schools. The school has state-of-the-art science labs, up-to-date computer rooms, a well-equipped library, a grand auditorium, and a spacious playground for sports, Dighavkar added.