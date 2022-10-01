Navi Mumbai: Rajesh Narvekar apointed as NMMC administrator

A 2009-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Rajesh Narvekar, took charge as commissioner and administrator of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday evening at civic headquarters in Belapur. Additional Commissioner Sanjay Kakade welcomed him.

Before taking charge as NMMC commissioner, Narvekar was posted as the collector of the Thane district. He has extensive experience in various administrative positions.

Narvekar, a graduate in history, was the Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister before working as Thane collector.

While working as Collector, Thane, under his guidance, various innovative schemes were implemented under the District Annual Plan.

A few of them are the preparation of a detailed project report for the construction of a transparent skywalk, a viewing gallery in the Malshej Ghat area of Murbad Taluka, the construction of a Forest Tourism Center at Thitbi, Naneghat in Murbad taluka, and Sonale in the Padgha forest area of Bhiwandi taluka under the Forest Tourism Development Programme.

He also headed the installation of nets in dangerous areas in the Malshej Ghat area to prevent landslide accidents and for the safety of tourists; the construction of large-scale forest ponds and forest dams in Bhiwandi, Shahapur, and Murbad talukas to ensure abundant and perennial availability of drinking water for wildlife; efforts to make villages tanker free by supplying water to villages through cement concrete dams; and the tool bank concept for the upliftment of farmers through women's self-help groups.