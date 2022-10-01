e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Over 300 students enroll for Aadhar card in special camp

At present, the number of students having Aadhaar is very low, and this makes it difficult for them to get various schemes, services and grants of the state government.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
More than 300 student have enrolled for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Aadhar card during seven-day Aadhaar enrolment and correction camp for school students at the Raigad Zilla Parishad Higher Primary School, Kamothe in Panvel.

Through Aadhar card, it gets convenient for students to get facilities under various government schemes. The local unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) provided logistical support for the camp.

To provide the benefits of the government schemes, District Vice President of NCP, Panvel City, Ajinath Sawant had Raigad Zilla Parishad Higher Primary School hold this camp.

The machine and staff were made available through the Indian post department. As many as 100 students got new Aadhaar registration and 200 students got their Aadhaar updated in this camp.

