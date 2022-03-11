Navi Mumbai: Over 100 including infants, children register for Aadhar cards at special camp in Kharghar

More than 100 citizens including infants and children registered for Aadhar cards at a special campaign held in Kharghar.

The one-day special camp for registration of new Aadhar cards for children of the age group of 0 to 5 years, opening account under the Sukanya-Samrudhi Yojana, linking mobile number and email id to Aadhar card was conducted by BJP corporator Netra Patil.

A total of 75 women, 25 kids between 0 to 5 years and 10 children turned out at the special campaign. Kharghar corporator Patil who organized the special camp said that women do not get time for such work. “There was a holiday on the international women's day and women visited the centre in good number,” said Patil.

A total of 75 women, 25 kids between 0 to 5 years and 10 children turned out at the special campaign. | FPJ photo

