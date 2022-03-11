Navi Mumbai: NMMC stresses on waste segregation at source

The civic administration has stated that housing societies and commercial establishments have to segregate dry, wet, and hazardous waste at the source. The segregated wastes will then be put in separate vehicles and disposed of scientifically.

NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar directed officials to reach out to the citizens and work more effectively in areas where there are still shortcomings in waste segregation.

The commissioner asked officials to ensure that the wet waste processing or composting projects, which are being implemented in societies and commercial institutions should be monitored regularly. He also directed that in the commercial areas where road cleaning is done twice a day, information boards should be set up on both sides of the road.

“I have insisted that effective measures should be taken at the ward level to reach out to the people and encourage them to take initiative in making compost from wet waste at home using an effective tool like a composting basket on wet waste,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar.

While instructing that regular attention should be paid to the cleanliness of main road dividers as well as road cleaning, the commissioner also suggested that citizens should be made more aware of the need to avoid dumping of waste such as empty water bottles and food wrappers in the open and use the bins that have been kept at all locations.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:14 AM IST