COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.73 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 10 has inoculated 15,73,09,386 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,80,677 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,68,17,881 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,98,789 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,72,383 received their second dose. 9,72,107 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,57,816 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 21,56,468 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,132 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,590 of them have got their second dose. 3,08,777 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,282 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,837 got their second dose. 3,25,494 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 452 fresh coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, the health department said.

With the addition in cases, the state's infection tally rose to 78,70,309 and toll to 1,43,749.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 359 cases and zero fatality.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 199 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai (111), Nashik (67), Akola (21), Nagpur (17), Kolhapur (13) Latur and Aurangabad (12 each).

Of the four deaths, Akola recorded two, while Latur and Pune circles reported one fatality each. The rest of the circles did not report any fatality. The state's fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent

The department said that 52,504 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count in the state to 7,84,71,604.

The count of active cases in the state stood at 2,963, the department said, adding that 494 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 77,19,594.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.09 per cent.

A total of 22,235 people are currently in home quarantine and 599 people are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: Total cases: 78,70,309; fresh cases: 452; death toll: 1,43,749; active cases: 2,963; tests conducted so far: 7,84,71,604.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:49 AM IST