Mumbai Weather Update For April 29: Heatwave Conditions To Persist Today; Mercury To Hover Around 32°C

Mumbai: The megacity woke up to clear skies, setting a promising tone for the week ahead, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). However, along with continued clear skies prediction, the forecast also warns of an impending heatwave, urging caution for Mumbaikars throughout the day.

Today's Weather Update

Today's temperatures are anticipated to fluctuate between a low of approximately 28 degrees Celsius and a high of about 38 degrees Celsius. The day's average temperature is expected to stabilise around 32 degrees Celsius, accompanied by gentle northeasterly winds blowing at a speed of 9.3 km/h.

Looking ahead, the week is predicted to witness a slight dip in minimum temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to maintain temperatures at 27 degrees Celsius, with another slight dip to 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Friday and Saturday are forecasted to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, followed by Sunday and Monday with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave Conditions To Remain Throughout The Week

However, caution is advised as the week progresses, with heatwave-like conditions anticipated to grip Mumbai and the surrounding regions. Minimum temperatures are expected to soar, surpassing 35 degrees Celsius consistently. Particularly severe conditions are anticipated in various areas, with temperatures exceeding 38-39°C in South Mumbai, 42°C in Thane, 41°C in Navi Mumbai, and peaking at 44°C in Kalyan.

Isolated pockets in North Konkan are expected to experience temperatures beyond 44°C. Given these extreme conditions, residents are strongly advised to avoid outdoor activities during peak noon hours to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses.

AQI Falls Under Moderate Category

In terms of air quality, Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 146, categorised as 'Moderate'. SAFAR-India guidelines classify AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good' and between 50 and 100 as 'satisfactory', while moderate levels between 100 and 200 warrant caution.