India Weather Update: No Respite From Heatwave, IMD Forecasts Soaring Temperatures In Coming Days

File

There appears to be no respite from the soaring temperatures for Indians. In its weather bulletin on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions will prevail in the coming days and the mercury is not likely to see a dip.

According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions will prevail in pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and parts of Odisha for the coming five days. Heatwave is also predicted in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. West Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and can expect hot and humid weather on April 28 and 29. Hot and humid weather has also been forecast in coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Konkan and Goa from April 28 to May 2.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is forecast in Arunachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from April 28 to May 2, according to the IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during this period, with isolated very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh from April 30 to May 2.

In the north, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall has been predicted in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated rainfall in Uttarakhand from April 28 to 30, 2024. Hailstorms are likely to occur in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 28 and 29, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 28 and 29, and Himachal Pradesh on April 29. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi could experience isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 28 and 29. Furthermore, Punjab coudl experience isolated hailstorms on April 28, and strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) in east Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan on the same day.

In the central and southern regions of India, isolated light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are predicted in cental Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 28. East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha may experience isolated hailstorms, and Kerala and Mahe might see light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on April 28 and 30.