Thane: Mentally unfit man thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifter in Mumbra, 2nd incident in just two days | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

A mentally unfit man from Mumbra was beaten by a mob on the suspicion of being a child-lifters on Friday afternoon.

The Mumbra police, after taking the man to the police station, informed the mob that he is not a child-lifter but was mentally unfit.

This isn't the first time such incident has occurred. This week on Thursday, an angry mob from Diva badly thrashed a 30-year-old local hotel staff on the suspicion of being a child-lifter.

Victim Pintu Nissar (30) who works in a local hotel was standing by the roadside in Diva when a speeding truck went past him. When the speeding truck passed, he stepped back a bit and a girl standing behind him got pushed back and fell down. Soon after the girl fell Pintu Nissar tried to lift her up and the girl mother after seeing it raised an alarm suspecting him to be a child-lifter said an officer from Mumbra police station.