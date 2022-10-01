Mumbai: Central Railway conducts Special Ticket Checking drives at 11 stations, collects Rs 13.62 lakh fines | FPJ/Kamal Mishra

At 11 stations, Central Railway, Mumbai Division, conducted one of the single largest special ticket checking drives in the country. A total of Rs. 13.62 lakhs was collected from 4,732 cases of ticketless or irregular travelers. Also, regular checks are being conducted to curb irregular travelers.

In its endeavour to provide better services to bona fide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, Central Railway has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel.

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway conducted an intensive ticket checking drive at 11 suburban stations on September 29, 2022.

In one of the largest one-day ticket checking drives, 241 ticket checking staff assisted by 56 RPF personnel and monitored by 7 officers at 11 suburban stations—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, Badlapur, Titwala, Wadala Road, Vashi and Panvel.

During the check, 4,732 cases of irregular or unauthorised travel were detected and an amount of Rs. 13,62,692/- was collected as a penalty.

These checks are conducted to detect and penalise unauthorised passengers and are an attempt to give the message to passengers to avoid ticketless or unauthorised travel.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity.