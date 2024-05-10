Navi Mumbai: Centre Directs State To Look Into DPS Lake Crisis | FPJ

The sustained pressure built by the green activist in highlighting the destruction of the Nerul based Delhi Public School Lake frequented by the Flamingos and other migratory birds has now got the attention from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC). The ministry on Friday has directed the state to check the nature of grievance being voiced on regular basis and a report is also to be filed.

CIDCO Violates Wetland Protection Undertaking, Faces Scrutiny From Authorities

The email from the Impact Assessment Section of MOEFCC has asked the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to examine the issue and respond to the complainant as well as the ministry.

For over a month, both residents and activists has put up a tough fight with CIDCO to prevent further destruction of the wetlands. Activists working towards conservation of the water body have also unearthed crucial documents made between CIDCO and forests. As per the undertaking entered between both the parties, stringent condition was imposed upon CIDCO for safeguarding the wetlands before undertaking any construction work.

One of the conditions CIDCO was required to adhere was not obstruct the flow of intertidal water in to the lake. “But it is now known that the water channel to the lake was buried with the debris during the construction of the Nerul Jetty. As a result, the wetlands are remaining largely dry. A top level team from state Mangrove Cell has already visited the lake and witnessed the dry conditions and submitted its report to Mantralaya on the violations,” NatConnect Director B N Kumar pointed out.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Orders UD Department To Conserve DPS Lake In Nerul

Concerns Over Flamingo Deaths

Kumar also expressed concern over a spate of flamingo deaths as the pink birds got disoriented in search of food, got hurt and died. As many as 10 flamingos died and five were injured last month.

Section officer T K Singh, (IA) informed that, through a 2022 notification the ministry had already empowered the state to enforce and monitor the provisions of the CRZ Notification. “Now, we eagerly await removal of all choke points at the lake and ensure free flow of intertidal water,” NatConnect said as environmental groups joined hands for a Human Chain protest on Saturday, on the occasion of the World Migratory Bird Day.