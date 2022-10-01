Mumbai: Two men on bike open fire at four people on Kandivali link road, one dead and three injured |

One person was killed and three were injured after two miscreants on bike opened fire in Mumbai's Kandivali on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Yadav and the three injured people were Abhinas Dabholkar, Manish Gupta, and Prakash Narayan.

The incident took place at around 12.15 am, when two bike-borne men came and started firing indicriminately. According to the initial probe, four rounds of shots were fired.

Further investigation suggested that the victims and accused knew each other and the firing was reportedly carried out over an old enmity.

"At around 12:15 am, we got information that two people on a bike opened fire on some people in Mumbai's Kandivali police station area. One person died in the accident and 3 others were injured. Further investigation underway," said Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11.

Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story...)