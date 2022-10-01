Thane court adjourns hearing against Rahul Gandhi till Dec 3 in RSS defamation case

Hearing against Rahul Gandhi adjourned in RSS defamation case has been adjourned till Dec 3till Dec 3. | Photo: PTI

Thane: A court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday adjourned hearing in the RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till Dec 3.

The case was filed against Gandhi by an activist of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after watching the speech of the Congress leader in Bhiwandi in which he mentioned that the RSS was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier, in 2018, a court in Thane had framed charges against Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gandhi's counsel, Narayan Iyer, said Gandhi's plea for permanent exemption from appearance was filed two dates back, but is still to be heard.

On the next date, the court will also hear Gandhi's plea for permanent exemption from appearance in the case.

The case of RSS activist Rajesh Kunte's defamation suit against Gandhi is currently being heard.

Kunte had in 2014 filed the case after watching Gandhi's speech in Bhiwandi, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. Kunte had claimed that this statement slandered the reputation of the Sangh.