Gujarat: Container truck catches fire On National Highway in Valsad | ANI

A container truck caught fire on NH 48 in the Valsad district in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place near Motiwada village. The truck was en route to Ahmedabad from Mumbai. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire under control.

"As soon as we got information, we reached the spot. The truck was on its way from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, carrying bottles of shampoo and perfume. We saw that there was an explosion. It took one and a half to two hours to douse the fire," said Divyesh Patel, Fire Officer, Pardi, Valsad.

Further details are awaited.