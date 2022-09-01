Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Angered by train delay on Vasai-Diva route, commuters manhandle station master

A station master was manhandled by a mob of commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route in Maharashtra as MEMU trains were running behind schedule, the Railway Police said on Wednesday.

Angry commuters staged a protest at Kaman Road railway station in the Palghar district on Tuesday for over 90 minutes before charging at the station master. A quick intervention by the Government Railway Police (GRP) prevented the situation from going out of control.

No arrest is made so far.