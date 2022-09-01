Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbaikars, don't forget to carry your umbrellasif you're pandal hopping! IMD forecasts the possibility of thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of light rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.
The temperature is expected to hover between 27 degree Celcius to 32 degree Celcius.
Angered by train delay on Vasai-Diva route, commuters manhandle station master
A station master was manhandled by a mob of commuters on the Vasai-Diva railway route in Maharashtra as MEMU trains were running behind schedule, the Railway Police said on Wednesday.
Angry commuters staged a protest at Kaman Road railway station in the Palghar district on Tuesday for over 90 minutes before charging at the station master. A quick intervention by the Government Railway Police (GRP) prevented the situation from going out of control.
No arrest is made so far.
From citizens, celebrities to CM, Maharashtra marks festive season with joy and happiness
Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival which is being celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years.
Excitement reigned with calls of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as people in urban and rural areas and noted personalities, including Bollywood celebrities, welcomed Lord Ganesh and offered 'modaks', a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy as 'prasad'.
Devotees thronged prominent Ganesh pandals like the Lalbaugcha Raja in south-central Mumbai in large numbers, standing in queues for several hours.
