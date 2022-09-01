Mumbai: Malvani youth takes own life over quarrel with girlfriend

File Photo

A 16-year-old youth from Malvani area, allegedly hanged himself after being under mental stress due to his girlfriend not responding to his calls. The incident occurred late at night on Wednesday, he was rushed to the hospital by the family but was declared dead on arrival.

According to the police, the mother of the young boy informed that he was under immense mental stress for over a month due to a fight with his girlfriend, who is also a minor, and had stopped responding to his calls. He wasn't eating or sleeping properly, she tried convincing him to let it go and begin with a fresh start but he did not listen to her, and ended up taking his life on Wednesday.

"He hanged himself at his residence itself around 10.30 pm. His mother first saw him and was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi hospital by the family members but was declared dead on arrival," said senior police inspector Shekhar Bhalerao, Malvani Police Station.

"There was no suicide note left by the youth and he didn't even own a phone of his own, he would use his mother's phone to contact people. The mother's phone has been seized and is under scrutiny to gather more evidence. Meanwhile, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered for this case," added the official.

In this case, the victim and his girlfriend both are minors, hence their identity has been kept anonymous, added the police.

Read Also Malvani Building collapse: HC grants bail to owner who lost his nine family members