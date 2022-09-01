20-year-old held for stealing cash, mobile phone in Panvel

Photo: Representative Image

The Panvel city police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly stealing cash and a mobile phone from a house in the Karanjade area. The accused had entered the house through the window and of the house and decamped with cash and a mobile phone.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rambahor Idra.

According to the police, Idra had entered a flat of the victim identified as Shivani Sawant on the second floor at sector 5 in Karanjade in Panvel. According to police, Idra had stolen Rs 29,000 cash, a mobile phone and other items from the house.

As soon as the complaint was lodged at the police station, under the guidance of senior PI Vijay Kadbane, a team of police personnel was formed and based on CCTV footage and technical investigation, the accused was arrested.

Idra confessed to the crime when he was detained.