Chicken-Hookah party on holy Ganga: Police arrest 3, hunt on for rest 4 after video goes viral

The Prayagraj Police on Thursday arrested three out of the seven people who picnicked on the boat at the holy Ganga river. On the orders of the SSP, Daraganj police station swung into action and arrested three while the search for the other seven is still on.

An FIR against the seven accused was registered under 153 A and 295 Act in the Daraganj police station for spreading hatred on religious grounds.

A video showing a group of youth, picnicking on a boat and smoking hookah on the Ganga river in Prayagraj had gone viral on social media.

The video shows at least seven youths on a boat. The youth on the front is smoking hookah while another is roasting chicken.

After the video went viral on social media, the Prayagraj Police and administration took cognisance of the matter. The video was released on social about three days ago. Since then, people have expressed anger and have demanded their arrest.

After the video became viral, Shailesh Pandey, SSP Prayagraj, had said that the video is being examined, and the man was being identified. After that action will be taken against him under the relevant sections.

The video is likely to be from the Nagvasuki Mandir from Daraganj in Prayagraj, which is considered an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus. Since Prayagraj is considered a holy site by devotees, a huge backlash against the group was seen on social media by the devotees, who demanded the arrest of all of the men seen in the video.

