Alirajpur: Mobile Co employee lodges fake FIR of extortion, arrested

The police registered the case and started an investigation. Cops found Kanha's conduct suspicious and called him for questioning

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Pic for representation | Unsplash

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A daily collection employee of a mobile company lodged a fake FIR of extortion at Bhabra police station, Alirajpur. The accused has been identified as Kanhaya alias Kanha, an Alirajpur resident.

According to information, Kanha reached Bhabra police station and reported the robbery of his daily collection of rupees 1, 10, 000 by an unknown miscreant on August 24. According to his fake story, he was returning to his destination after collecting the daily amount when suddenly a thief on a bike attacked him with a knife and snatched the bag full of money.

During the process, his statement was not convincing enough and after the second round of interrogation, the accused accepted his crime. He said, he created the fake story because he wanted to pay off his debt.

Kanha informed that his friend Rajesh Chauhan, a resident of Khachrod is also involved in the conspiracy. The said amount was kept at his friend's residence. Both of them have been nabbed by the police.

