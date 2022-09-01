e-Paper Get App

Ganeshotsav 2022: New parking arrangements for devotees visiting Lalbaugh cha Raja

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Lalbaug cha Raja | Photo: BL Soni

The Mumbai Traffic police on Thursday have prepared parking arrangements for the devotees visiting the Ganpati pandals in the Lalbaugh area of Parel. A total of four new parking lots are arranged by the police that has the capacity of holding 6,200 cars.

As per the notification issued by Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), it states this arrangement has been made as many devotees from Mumbai and outside visit Lalbaugh for Ganpati darshan during the ongoing 9-day festival. Since Lalbaugh has a high number of pandals, the possibilities of heavy traffic congestion are more in the area.

The four new parking lots made available are Kalpataru Pay and Park at S.S Rao Road, near Gandhi Hospital, Parel with a capacity of 200 cars. M.C.G.M Pay and Park (Lodha) at G.D Ambedkar Road at Kalachowky with a capacity of 500 cars. Cotton green Pay and Park (B.P.T) near Cottongreen Railway station in the Kalachowky area, with a capacity of 5000 cars. Lastly, the M.C.G.M Pay and Park (Peninsula Land) at the Dr B A Road near Bawala Compound, Byculla (east), with a capacity of 500 cars.

"In order to maintain a smooth traffic flow and to avoid inconvenience for the commuters and devotees, parking arrangements have been made available by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)," stated the notification.

