Navi Mumbai: Sikkim Governor lays foundation stone of Sushwasthya Bhawan in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sikkim Sushwasthya Bhawan was held on August 30 in Kharghar in presence of Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim and Prem Singh Tamang, chief minister of Sikkim.

Last year, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allotted a 4,000-square meter plot in sectors 19 and 20 at Kharghar to the Sikkim government to build Sikkim Bhavan.

The facility will be used mainly to provide shelter to cancer patients who come for treatment.

“Sikkim Bhavan will provide shelter to needy people from Sikkim who visit Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for cancer treatment,” said Tamang. The ceremony saw a large number of residents of Sikkim present.

