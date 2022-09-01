e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Sikkim Governor lays foundation stone of Sushwasthya Bhawan in Kharghar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allotted a 4,000-square meter plot in sectors 19 and 20 at Kharghar to the Sikkim government to build Sikkim Bhavan

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
The facility will be used mainly to provide shelter to cancer patients who come for treatment | File

Navi Mumbai: The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sikkim Sushwasthya Bhawan was held on August 30 in Kharghar in presence of Ganga Prasad, Governor of Sikkim and Prem Singh Tamang, chief minister of Sikkim.

Last year, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) allotted a 4,000-square meter plot in sectors 19 and 20 at Kharghar to the Sikkim government to build Sikkim Bhavan.

The facility will be used mainly to provide shelter to cancer patients who come for treatment.

“Sikkim Bhavan will provide shelter to needy people from Sikkim who visit Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for cancer treatment,” said Tamang. The ceremony saw a large number of residents of Sikkim present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth bags National Happiness Award
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Sikkim Governor lays foundation stone of Sushwasthya Bhawan in Kharghar

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Court to hear accused's bail plea today

Karnataka Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Court to hear accused's bail plea today

Kerala: 90-year-old man to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl

Kerala: 90-year-old man to 3 years in jail for sexual assault of minor girl

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong gifts Virat Kohli team jersey, he shares pic on Instagram; check here

Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong gifts Virat Kohli team jersey, he shares pic on Instagram; check here

Asia Cup 2022: Cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes partner after India vs Hong Kong clash

Asia Cup 2022: Cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes partner after India vs Hong Kong clash