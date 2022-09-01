e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth bags National Happiness Award

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research was the only institute from Maharashtra to be selected for the National Happiness Unicorn Award.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai college bags National Happiness Award | FPJ

The Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (BVIMSR), Navi Mumbai was selected for the National Happiness Unicorn Award held in Hyderabad last week.

BVIMSR was the only institute from Maharashtra to be selected for the National Happiness Unicorn Award.

Your One Life and Heartfulness Campus in association with the All Indian Council for Technical Education organized the first National Happiness Unicorn Awards at Kanha Shanti Wanam, Hyderabad.

The Award Function witnessed the presence of esteemed guests like Dr Anil D Sahastrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, Kamlesh Patel Daddaji, Founder, Heartfulness and Yogi Kochar, Head, Your One Life.

Dr Anjali Kalse, Director, BVIMSR received the Award from Sahastrabuddhe at the function.

Kalse expressed her gratitude towards Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Dr KD Jadhav, Joint Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Dr Vilasrao Kadam, Campus Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai Complex, for their continuous guidance and support.

She also acknowledged the contribution of Faculty Members, Non-Teaching Staff, students and other stakeholders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth bags National Happiness Award

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student hangs self in hostel room

Delhi: Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student hangs self in hostel room

Navi Mumbai: Sikkim Governor lays foundation stone of Sushwasthya Bhawan in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Sikkim Governor lays foundation stone of Sushwasthya Bhawan in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Minor goes missing, police register kidnapping case

Navi Mumbai: Minor goes missing, police register kidnapping case

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Navi Mumbai civic body gears up for Ganesh visarjan, creates artificial ponds

Navi Mumbai civic body gears up for Ganesh visarjan, creates artificial ponds