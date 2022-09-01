Navi Mumbai: Bharati Vidyapeeth bags National Happiness Award

Navi Mumbai college bags National Happiness Award | FPJ

The Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies and Research (BVIMSR), Navi Mumbai was selected for the National Happiness Unicorn Award held in Hyderabad last week.

BVIMSR was the only institute from Maharashtra to be selected for the National Happiness Unicorn Award.

Your One Life and Heartfulness Campus in association with the All Indian Council for Technical Education organized the first National Happiness Unicorn Awards at Kanha Shanti Wanam, Hyderabad.

The Award Function witnessed the presence of esteemed guests like Dr Anil D Sahastrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, Kamlesh Patel Daddaji, Founder, Heartfulness and Yogi Kochar, Head, Your One Life.

Dr Anjali Kalse, Director, BVIMSR received the Award from Sahastrabuddhe at the function.

Kalse expressed her gratitude towards Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Dr KD Jadhav, Joint Secretary, Bharati Vidyapeeth and Dr Vilasrao Kadam, Campus Director, Bharati Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai Complex, for their continuous guidance and support.

She also acknowledged the contribution of Faculty Members, Non-Teaching Staff, students and other stakeholders.