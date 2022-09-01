Ganeshotsav 2022: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence for celebrations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence - Antalia to seek blessings of lord Ganesh as the 10-day festival began yesterday.

Shinde's deputy Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta was also present at Ambani's residence.

Ambani came to drop the Maharashtra CM as the latter left from the residence after seeking blessings.

Yesterday, Eknath Shinde visibly moved when he paid a visit to Kisan Nagar in Thane district, from where he started his political and social life, and also visited various Ganesh mandals in the city.

Earlier in the day, Shinde, welcomed Lord Ganesh at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai, as the 10-day festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God began.

Later, he visited various Ganesh mandals and interacted with organisers and common citizens of Kisan Nagar in Thane district, his political turf.

Talking to the media during the visit, an emotional Shinde said it was a great feeling to visit a place from where he started his political career decades ago.

"I am really happy that from this very place I started my career and climbed up the ladder to become the Chief Minister. I am delighted to mingle and interact with the people of the locality," he said.

The CM, an MLA from Thane city, said a local outfit, the Jana Jagruti Mitra Mandal, reminded him of his early days in social and political life.