Maharashtra: 'Development projects in Jalna stalled under Shinde-BJP govt', says Congress MLA

Jalna: Maharashtra Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal on Wednesday alleged the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has stayed development projects in Jalna city.

As a result, development of the city in central Maharashtra has come to a standstill, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Gorantyal said the District Planning Development Committee had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for construction of roads in Jalna during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which the Congress was a constituent.

When the new government came in power in June-end, it cancelled all development projects in Jalna, he alleged.

Similarly, the Nanded-Jalna segment of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has been put on hold by the new government, the Congress leader said.

The 179-km-long Nanded-Jalna segment of the expressway will provide a fillip to development of the Marathwada region, but the Shinde-led government has put this portion of the project on the back-burner, Gorantyal said.

Public representatives from Marathwada would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the issue, he said.

The Congress MLA said he would seek government funds for construction of pipelines at New Jalna and an additional water filter plant at Ambad.