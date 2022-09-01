Thane: 4 labourers injured after car runs over them at bus stand

Representative Image |

Thane: Four labourers sleeping near a canteen at a bus stand here were injured when a car ran over them, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on Wednesday at the state transport bus stand in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district and no arrest has been made so far, they said.

The four labourers, in the age group of 30 to 60 years, were sleeping on a pavement near the canteen when the speeding car ran over them, an official from Mahatma Phule police station in Kalyan said.

Following the incident, some others sleeping there woke up and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment, he said.

The car driver has been identified, but it is not yet known if he was driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

A probe is on into the incident, he added.