Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to witness good rainfall next week

Mumbai: MGL hikes CNG price by Rs 6 per kg, PNG by Rs 4 a unit

Mumbaikars, please note CNG and PNG prices have been hiked again. Within a month, city gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced the second price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas with immediate effect.

The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.

This is the sixth price hike since April this year.