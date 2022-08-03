Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to witness good rainfall next week

Mumbai: MGL hikes CNG price by Rs 6 per kg, PNG by Rs 4 a unit
Mumbaikars, please note CNG and PNG prices have been hiked again. Within a month, city gas distributor Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced the second price hike of Rs 6 per kilogram for CNG and by Rs 4 a unit for piped natural gas with immediate effect.
The price revision comes amidst rising prices of the natural gas at source both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies since the past many weeks.
This is the sixth price hike since April this year.
Fisherfolk first: Work on Uran Bypass Road stayed by Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court has stayed the construction of the proposed 11-metre wide Uran Bypass Road at Uran Koliwada. Considering it would affect the livelihood of fishermen from the village, the HC came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for failing to conduct a proper survey before undertaking the project.
A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Gauri Godse, on July 29, stayed the construction while hearing a petition filed by 134 fishermen (kolis) who have been using the site as fish landing and boat maintenance area.
The petition, filed through advocate Zaman Ali, contends that the bypass will affect the petitioners’ traditional fishing rights. The government neither conducted a survey before implementing the project with regard to relocation of fishermen nor awarded any compensation.
FIR against newly-appointed Thane Shiv Sena president Kedar Dighe
An FIR has been registered against Thane Shiv Sena president Kedar Dighe, who is also the nephew of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe. Case registered after he allegedly threatened a rape victim: Mumbai Police
Mumbai weather update: Possibility of good rainfall over city next week
Mumbaikars, you must have been caught off guard with showers this moning. While there's uncertainty whether these showers will continue or not, the next week, city and suburbs will definitely see rainfall.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted likely good rainfall over Mumbai post weekend, along with partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light thundershowers in the city and suburbs over the next two days.
The IMD has also predicted the possibility of moderate thunderstorms with rainfall over Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Raigad, and Solapur during the next 2 days.
