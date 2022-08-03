Mumbai: For new Chalo app users, BEST offers 5 trips at Re 1!

Chalo app website

Mumbai: To celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and popularise the Chalo app, the BEST has introduced an attractive scheme of taking five trips at just Re 1.

This one-time scheme is available for new users of the Chalo App. In a period of 7 days, beneficiaries can hop a ride on any BEST bus, irrespective of the routes. The offer is available till August 15 this year.

Speaking about the wooing offer, the senior official said, “As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and platinum jubilee of the Undertaking’s municipalisation, the BEST has announced a freedom plan of Re 1.”

Describing the offer, the official said, new Chalo users can download a pass for Re 1; in which five trips of any length can be undertaken in AC or non-AC bus.

As part of digitisation, the BEST introduced digital ticketing a few months back. Besides the Chalo App, Chalo NCMC cards have also been launched for virtual purchase of tickets and passes, which is first of a kind initiative on a national level.

At present, out of 33 lakh daily commuters, 22 lakh are using Chalo App and 3.5 lakh are using digital ticketing facility.

Another BEST initiative--the digital bus--is also in great demand nowadays. The BEST operates more than 100 digital buses having the tap-in and tap-out facility.

The commuters are finding it very convenient as there is no need to stand in queues now for tickets.

Similarly, for the people who want to use smart cards or NCMC cards, a discount of Rs 20 is given to the commuters. This facility can also be availed till Independence day of this year.