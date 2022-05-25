Mumbaikars can now pay their electricity bills through BEST's Chalo App

To provide a better experience to 10.50 lakh electricity consumers, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking today announced that it has added an electricity bill payment option to the Chalo App.

Henceforth, all BEST Chalo App users can pay their electricity bills online, via the app.

Lokesh Chandra, BEST Undertaking General Manager said, “With over 15 lakh downloads of BEST Chalo App in Mumbai in just 4 months, BEST Chalo App has been well received by Mumbaikars and this would be an added benefit and convenience factor for our users. By providing the option of paying bills online through the BEST Chalo App, we are eliminating the need to visit BEST counters for bill payments.”

He further added, “All that a consumer needs to do is to navigate to the menu bar to find the electricity bill option, enter their consumer number and make the payment online.”

BEST also announced that online recharge for BEST Chalo Card has been rolled out on the app. BEST Chalo Card users can key in their card number and pay online to top up their card. The recharge will get activated the next time the user taps the card on the conductor's machine.

In December 2021, BEST had launched its suite of digital bus travel products, with the BEST Chalo App, the BEST Chalo Card, and 72 new BEST Super Saver travel plans, under the marquee ‘Pudhe Chala’ marketing campaign. These products have seen resounding success, with the BEST Chalo App clocking more than 15 lakh downloads so far, and more than 2 lakh new BEST Chalo Cards being issued.

With the recent announcement of the NCMC, BEST now offers India’s strongest suite of digital travel products amongst all public transport providers in India.

With these digital conveniences, BEST aims to improve the passenger experience and increase ridership. Further, with digital tickets, cash handling costs and paper roll costs will also reduce for the undertaking.

