Mumbai: Western Railway to restore services of 6 pairs of trains; know here

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway has decided to restore services of its 6 pairs of trains including Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express and Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Superfast Express. Services of both trains were shut since March 2020 due to a nationwide lockdown.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 12959 Bandra Terminus-Bhuj Express will depart Bandra Terminus at 4.45 pm. every Saturday and will reach Bhuj at 09.40 am the next day. This train will run w.e.f 13th August, 2022 till further advice. Similarly, in the return direction, Train No. 12960 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Express will leave Bhuj at 5.35 pm every Monday and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.20 am. the next day. This train will run w.e.f 8th August, 2022 till further advice.

Similarly, Train No. 12965 Bandra Terminus-Gandhidham Express will depart Bandra Terminus at 4.45 pm every Thursday and will reach Gandhidham at 08.20 am. the next day. This train will run w.e.f 11th August, 2022 till further advice. Similarly, in the return direction, Train No. 12966 Gandhidham – Bandra Terminus Express will leave Gandhidham at 7.05 pm every Friday and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.20 am. the next day. This train will run w.e.f 12th August, 2022 till further advice.

Apart from that WR also decided to restore services of Train No. 20936/20935 Indore - Gandhidham - Indore (Weekly) Superfast, Train No. 19575/19576 Okha - Nathdwara - Okha (Weekly) Express, Train No. 20948/20949 Ekta Nagar - Ahmedabad - Ekta Nagar Jan Shatabdi Superfast (Daily) and Train No. 20927/20928 Palanpur - Bhuj - Palanpur Superfast (Daily) Express till further order.

The booking of Train nos. 12959, 12960, 12965, 12966, 20935, 20936, 20948, 20949, 20927, 20928 will open from 03.08.2022 & the booking of Train No. 19575 will open from 04.08.2022 at PRS counters & on IRCTC website.

WR has extended the few trips of its 2 pairs of Special trains.

Apart from that WR has also extended the trips of 2 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings, halts and path including Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special and Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Weekly Special train.